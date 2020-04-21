Last night PB made an appeal for help funding the site during the lockdown which has had a dramatic impact on the site’s two main revenue sources – display advertising and affiliate income. The response has been really good with more than 150 PBers making contributions.

Can I just say thank you to everyone who has responded which has been far in excess of what we hoped for. Interestingly the majority of responses have been from people who do not make comments and include one or two well-known figures in public life that I did not realise followed the site.

Mike Smithson



