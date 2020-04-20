In terms of audience and the length and quality of our comment threads the site is going through just about its strongest period ever. Inevitably the pandemic is keeping many people at home and PB has become a great place to come.

Unfortunately there is a downside – the crisis has meant that our revenue sources, advertising and affiliate income from bookmakers have declined to almost a trickle and we are fast getting to a stage where it could my retirement pension that will be PB’s main revenue source.

In the early days of PB we had regular appeals but we haven’t had one of these for four years. In view of our current challenges I’ve decided to do so again.

Every gift will be greatly appreciated and will help keep PB going.

Mike Smithson



