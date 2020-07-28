The big news in the Biden VP betting is that the presumptive nominee has said that he’ll reveal in the first week of August who is going to be on the ticket with him.

The impact on the betting markets has been to see more money backed on Susan Rice who worked closely with Biden during the eight years of the Obama presidency. She’s the one contender for the slot who has no experience of being a candidate but it is said she and Biden were very.

Whether you can interpret the announcement date news as being good for Rice is hard to say but she has been getting more and more write-ups in the US media.

One thing seems very likely – if Rice does not get the VP nomination she would surely look forward to a big role if as the polls suggest Biden succeeds Trump.

Mike Smithson



