This chart is a follow up to the one on the previous header which looked at the PM’s approval ratings by what happened at GE2019 in groups of constituencies.

As can be seen the Starmer approval ratings follow the same pattern with Corbyn’s successor getting positive numbers across the board but doing least well in those seats which were gained by the Tories at GE2019.

Note that this isn’t just from one poll but the average for each group from all four Opinium polls in July. The subsets are probably too small to rely on just one poll.

Mike Smithson



