The one poll we get every week is by Opinium for the Observer – a pollster that provide some of the best cross tabs for analysis.

Because there can be such a high margin of error in taking the splits from one poll I have gone through all four polls that were published by Populus during this month and the figures shown are the average.

The part of the surveys I have focussed on are the net approval ratings for Boris Johnson and the cross tabs that I’ve used in the above chart are based on which sort of seat those sampled live in.

The thing I find striking is how much better Johnson is being regarded in those seat won by the Tories at General Election only eight months ago – sesats which must surely be on top of Starmer’s target list for the next election. This is not good for his party.

As far as I can see Opinium is the only pollster to give detail of the seat type based on what happened last December.

Mike Smithson



