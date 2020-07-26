Woke-ism is a minority supportSupport for footballers "taking the knee"? 37%Support for removal of statues linked to slavery? 27%BLM protests shd have gone ahead during crisis? 21%Support protestors damaging/removing statues? 13%YouGov July 16— Matthew Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) July 23, 2020
Woke-ism is a minority supportSupport for footballers "taking the knee"? 37%Support for removal of statues linked to slavery? 27%BLM protests shd have gone ahead during crisis? 21%Support protestors damaging/removing statues? 13%YouGov July 16
Is it appropriate or inappropriate for Premier League footballers to……"take the knee" before kick off?Appropriate – 37%Inappropriate – 37%Not sure – 25%…wear the Black Lives Matter logo on their shirts?Appropriate – 43%Inappropriate – 37%Not sure – 20%— Chris Curtis (@chriscurtis94) July 24, 2020
Is it appropriate or inappropriate for Premier League footballers to……"take the knee" before kick off?Appropriate – 37%Inappropriate – 37%Not sure – 25%…wear the Black Lives Matter logo on their shirts?Appropriate – 43%Inappropriate – 37%Not sure – 20%
So a more nuanced picture than suggested.Always better to read the full tables rather than just the tweets that go viral https://t.co/Bsjr7UJ1RN— Chris Curtis (@chriscurtis94) July 24, 2020
So a more nuanced picture than suggested.Always better to read the full tables rather than just the tweets that go viral https://t.co/Bsjr7UJ1RN
TSE
politicalbetting.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
with "Neat!" theme.
Entries (RSS)
and Comments (RSS).