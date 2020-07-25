With Joe Biden totally dominating the next President polls the next big moment in WH2020 looks set to be the announcement of who is to be his running mate. Biden has already made it clear that it will be a woman and a lot of the betting is going on it being an African American.

The names seem to come and go and that’s reflected in the betting.

What is making this harder is that his campaign is giving lots of hints about who is being considered knowing that that in itself will be a great honour for the individuals concerned even if they don’t get it.

As soon as a new name is mentioned then up they move in the betting. The latest big movement has been on Los Angeles Congresswoman Karen Bass who is now third favourite.

What has been fairly consistent in the past month has been the continuing betting support for the top two Harris and Rice. The latter is known to be very close to Biden after they both served the Obama administration at senior levels from 2009-2017.

The important consideration for Biden is that the choice does not become a negative for the campaign. The narrative is so much against Trump at the moment that his supporters will attack whoever’s chosen hoping it might impede the Biden bandwagon.

Mike Smithson



