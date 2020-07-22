Once again he’s level pegging with Johnson on being “the better PM”

One of the most remarkable stories since Johnson became CON leader and PM a year ago has been the rise and rise of Rishi Sunak who just a year ago was parliamentary secretary for local government. Now he’s favourite to succeed Johnson as CON leader and second favourite behind Starmer of becoming the next PM.

Historically almost all “best PM” ratings give it to the incumbent by a big margin something that has been much less clear over the past few weeks with Johnson.

Earlier in the month I highlighted here some Redfield & Wilton polling that had him level-pegging with Johnson on who would make the better PM. At the time it was said that that rating had been impacted by the poll fieldwork taking place in the immediate aftermath of his summer financial statement. Well now we’ve got a newer survey from the same pollster and Sunak continues to be level-pegging with Johnson.

In polling over the weekend from YouGov 66% said Sunak had done well dealing with the economic impact of COVID with just 18% saying he hadn’t. That is a net plus ratings of 38%. The same poll had Starmer with a net positive of 27% while while Johnson net well/badly rating was minus 7%

In another question YouGov asked who would make the best PM if Johnson was to stand down. Most of those polled did not have a view but Sunak was top with 27% with Raab in second place on just 5%.

I just wonder how long it will be before Johnson sees his young Chancellor as a threat.

Mike Smithson



