The latest Ipsos MORI Political Pulse shows Brits to be more favourable towards Chancellor Rishi Sunak than they are towards PM Boris Johnson or LAB leader Keir Starmer. Some key points.

48% are favourable towards Sunak and 22% unfavourable. These numbers have not changed much since the pollster first asked the question in May where 47% were favourable and 18% unfavourable.

Johnson continues to divide opinion with roughly as many favourable towards the Prime Minister (41%) as unfavourable (42%). In June 39% were favourable and 43% unfavourable.

CON voters are just as favourable towards Johnson (78%) as they are Sunak (78%).

Meanwhile, among the general public, 33% are favourable towards LAB leader Keir Starmer and 29% are unfavourable. Starmer’s favourable ratings have fallen slightly (3 points) since last month and his unfavourable ratings have increased 3 points – which may reflect the first signs of his honeymoon period with voters coming to an end. However, 31% continue to be neutral towards the LAB leader (the same as last month) whilst 6% don’t know

The firm, which has been running leader ratings since the 1970s , has two streams of data. The first are is satisfaction ratings which go back to before Mrs Thatcher became PM and over the past couple of years favourability numbers.

Mike Smithson



