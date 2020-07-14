



The Chancellor is also 8% ahead of Starmer

Newbie pollsters, Redfield & Wilton are now asking their samples every week “At this moment, which of the following individuals do you think would be the better Prime Minister for the United Kingdom? ” One of the comparisons is between Boris Johnson and Ricki Sunak.

As can be seen from the Wikipedia table above Johnson has led on this by margins of upto 13% in the past three polls but in the latest the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak has drawn level.

My guess is that a part of the change is driven by the fact that the Chancellor has only come to the fore in UK politics over the past year and has far less name recognition.

But it must be worrying for the current incumbent at Number 10 that his young Chancellor is barking at his heals.

In another finding comparing Sunak with Starmer on the same question the Chancellor has an 8% lead.

Mike Smithson



