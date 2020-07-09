The latest chart of the Betdata.io LD leadership market shows that Davey is now the clear favourite on 57% with Moran trailing on 41%.

We are shortly to go into the next phases in the race with online hustings taking place before the ballot packs go out. The result won’t be known until the last week in August.

In non-lockdown LD elections the hustings have played a big part and my guess is that the online sessions should attract good even bigger overall audiences. Moran has been helped by the decision of Bath MP, Wera Hobhouse, to pull out of the race and declare her support for Oxford W & Abingdon MP.

What is clear is that Davey and Moran position themselves very differently with the latter taking a much more left wing approach.

I find it hard to read.

Mike Smithson



