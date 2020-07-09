For full tables click YouGov

Given the current Covid19 figures for the UK then it is hardly surprising that Brits are more inclined to consider travelling to other countries than those who live there want to come here.

The biggest gap is with France which in normal times is the UK favourite travel destination. As can be seen 21% of Brits would consider going to France compared with just 5% of French people ready to consider coming in the other direction.

Essentially the pandemic league table of infection totals and deaths in different countries is having a huge impact and Britain’s numbers need to fall substantially before this is going to change.

Whether Mr. Sunak’s measures yesterday will tempt foreigners I very much doubt. Fear of catching the virus for the vulnerable age groups dominates everything.

Mike Smithson




