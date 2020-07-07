Piers Morgan – I can't even look at Boris Johnson anymore, especially after what he said about care homes… the blame game is now starting… & everyone but the government is going to end up being blamed for this.#GMB pic.twitter.com/8d5V3GV8gC— Haggis_UK ?? ?? (@Haggis_UK) July 7, 2020
#KayBurley presses Alok Sharma on whether he agrees with the prime minister's comments that care homes did not follow the correct procedure during #coronavirus. The business secretary says "no one can doubt" Boris Johnson's support for the care sector. https://t.co/BEB8aliuAR pic.twitter.com/mJbyZQ3Adt— SkyNews (@SkyNews) July 7, 2020
Johnson said: “Too many care homes didn’t really follow the procedures”. Like Trump he refuses to accept responsibility for anything. And like Trump the response of his government, when challenged on his appalling remarks, is plain lying. https://t.co/IEg6yaVP2X— Andrew Cooper (@AndrewCooper__) July 6, 2020
