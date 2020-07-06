Joe Biden has made it clear that he aims to announce who will be his running mate in early August so we could know who is going to be on the ticket with him in less than a month.

The betting and the speculation of contenders’ chances tend to be linked to the weekend appearances on the Sunday political TV programmes. The two who have appeared a lot this last weekend are Illinois Senator and Tammy Duckworth and Obama’s choice as US UN ambassador Susan Rice.

The main case for Rice being the pick is that she and Biden worked very closely together during the Obama presidency and are said to get on with each other well. Rice is also a good media performer although she has never held an elected office. When pressed on this yesterday she observed that the same could be said about Donald Trump.

Duckworth is an Iraq war veteran where she was pilot of a helicopter which got attacked causing her to lose both of her legs and some mobility in her right arm. She was the first female double amputee from the war. If she became the VP nominee that record would contrast with Trump and his bone spurs.

Mike Smithson



