Earlier in the day Farage published a pic of himself on Twitter drinking a pint. This led to claims on Twitter that he shouldn’t have been in the pub at all. He should still be in quarantine following his trip to the US to be part of Trump Tulsa rally.

This led acting LD leader, Ed Davey, to call on Kent police to investigate what is a breach of the lockdown rules.

The Curtis response above looks correct to me. All the polling, as we saw after the Cummings road trip, is that the public takes a very negative view of those who think they can disobey the rules.

