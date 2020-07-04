



How confident are you that [see below] has the mental and physical stamina necessary to carry out the job of president?



Donald Trump

Very/Somewhat 45%

Not too/Not at all 54%



Joe Biden

Very/Somewhat 52%

Not too/Not at all 45%



(Monmouth U. Poll, RV, 6/26-30/20) — PollingReport.com (@pollreport) July 2, 2020

This polling question is really one of the biggest of the campaign given how old both the presumptive nominees are.

What we see in the poll finding here is that Biden just edges it over Trump but not by very much.

There have been instances over the past few months when both men have appeared past it and it will be critical for both their chances that there should be no repetition which is widely picked up by the media.

As someone who was born within three weeks of Trump I believe strongly that both are just too old for the demanding job that is required of them. In the weeks ahead their stamina will be taxed more and more as first we have the party conventions, then the TV debates and final campaign until the election itself on November 2nd.

What their ages do matter is that the VP choices could be more critical than usual. We don’t know yet whether Trump will stick with Pence while Biden is expected to make his choice in the next few weeks.

Mike Smithson



