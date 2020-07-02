One of the really interesting features of the White House election that takes place four months from today is the series of ads from the Lincoln Project – a Republican body that is seeking to do everything it can to undermine the Republican incumbent, Donald Trump.

As well as the cost of paid for ads being screened in key states they are getting a huge free distribution via YouTube where so far today this latest one has had nearly 0.75m views.

How effective they are in shaping opinion is hard to measure but the awful polling numbers for Trump keep coming unabated.

What I like about this latest is that it amplifies the issue that has some dominated the Trump presidency – the Russian connection. It keeps it in the news.

In the UK, of course, there’ve been strong suggestions about about the Russian influence in the Referendum. This has been examined a a report produced by a Commons Committee but Johnson has so far controversially blocked its publication.

Mike Smithson



