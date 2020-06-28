One of the reasons I’m not entirely confident on calling the Presidential election, because the people in this video have the voteJune 28th, 2020
Like David Herdson I’m leaning towards thinking November’s Presidential election will be a comfortable Biden win, certainly that’s what the polling and Trump’s demeanour indicates, a lot of this has been driven by Covid-19 and the administration’s handling of it.
An American friend sent me this video of anti-maskers in Florida losing their poop over being forced to wear masks. My friend pointed out to me that to plenty of Americans Covid-19 isn’t really something to worry about. These are the people who vote, the question is can hold enough of his 2016 vote together to win again?
I think it might be dependent on how the Covid-19 numbers improve or get much worse over the next few weeks.
TSE