Like David Herdson I’m leaning towards thinking November’s Presidential election will be a comfortable Biden win, certainly that’s what the polling and Trump’s demeanour indicates, a lot of this has been driven by Covid-19 and the administration’s handling of it.

An American friend sent me this video of anti-maskers in Florida losing their poop over being forced to wear masks. My friend pointed out to me that to plenty of Americans Covid-19 isn’t really something to worry about. These are the people who vote, the question is can hold enough of his 2016 vote together to win again?

I think it might be dependent on how the Covid-19 numbers improve or get much worse over the next few weeks.

TSE



