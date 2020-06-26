Today’s Metro front page

The contrast with Johnson on Cummings/Jenrick should worry ministers

The big political news on most of the front pages is Starmer’s sacking from his shadow cabinet of the former leadership rival Long-Bailey for circulating what could be regarded as an antisemitic article.

In many ways the firmness of Stamer’s approach should not surprise us because ridding the party of antisemitism has been one of his stated early key objectives. Already he has come under fire for the Long Bailey action from those parts of the movement still loyal to double general election loser Corbyn. In a sense the more there is squealing from the left of the party the more it highlight Starmer’s new regime.

There is simply no chance at this stage two months into Stamer’s leadership that his position is in doubt. He is at his most powerful and he knows it.

The LAB leader is also helped by the juxtaposition of the Jerwick story over one of Johnson’s cabinet and the contrast between the two leaders is very clear. Starmer sacks members of his team who get into trouble -lockdown bandit Dominic Cummings as well as Jerwick get the PM’s backing and hold onto their jobs.

Mike Smithson



