By nearly four to one those who had a view on Jenrick think he should resign

June 26th, 2020

But 50% said don’t know

The first thing about this YouGov polling is the large numbers of don’t knows – suggesting that what has been a huge issue in Westminster has not really cut through that much yet.

But those who had a view, as can be seen were firmly of the view that he should quit as HousingSec. The Tory split should be a possible warning to the PM who has a long record of being reluctant to sack people as we saw with the lockdown bandit, Dom Cummings and his trip to Durham. That just 22% said Jenrick should not resign suggests a problem.

This has the potential to run and and I wonder if there’ll be more revelations in the Sunday papers.

Mike Smithson


