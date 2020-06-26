But 50% said don’t know

The first thing about this YouGov polling is the large numbers of don’t knows – suggesting that what has been a huge issue in Westminster has not really cut through that much yet.

But those who had a view, as can be seen were firmly of the view that he should quit as HousingSec. The Tory split should be a possible warning to the PM who has a long record of being reluctant to sack people as we saw with the lockdown bandit, Dom Cummings and his trip to Durham. That just 22% said Jenrick should not resign suggests a problem.

This has the potential to run and and I wonder if there’ll be more revelations in the Sunday papers.

Mike Smithson



