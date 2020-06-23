Outdoor gyms, playgrounds, cinemas, museums, galleries, theme parks, arcades, libraries, social clubs and community centres can reopen “if they can do so safely” from 4 July



PM Boris Johnson sets out further easing of lockdown in England



Latest: https://t.co/TNnmnYWvkC pic.twitter.com/I9lciOqFwG — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 23, 2020

Is this going to change the political trends?

As expected the man who desperately needs a haircut, PM Johnson, has announced a range of measures that will ease the lockdown from a week on Saturday which will be exactly three months to the day since Keir Starmer became opposition leader.

In that time the Tories lead has been slashed from 26% in two polls in April to the blue team being just four or five points ahead. Johnson’s personal ratings have slumped from net positives of 40%+ to minus four or five.

Surely this news is going to make people feel a bit happier and the question for political watchers is what this is going to do to Johnson’s ratings and the voting intention polls. Can we expect a boost?

There is a tendency for the public to get behind their leaders at a time or crisis which might explain some of the exceptionally good blue numbers in April. My guess is that there might be a small uplift but not by very much and it might not last.

We should get the first indication in the next few days.

Mike Smithson



