Keiran Pedley’s Ipsos-MORI Podcast: How does Starmer make it to Number 10?

June 18th, 2020

On the inaugural Ipsos MORI Politics & Society podcast, Keiran Pedley is joined by Ayesha Hazarika, Alastair Campbell and the Ipsos-MORI Chief Executive Ben Page to discuss historic poll ratings for the new Labour leader and where the Labour Party go from here after a historic defeat in December. You can listen to the podcast below:

Keiran Pedley

Keiran, who used to run the Politicalbetting/Polling Matters Podcasts is no stranger to PB. He is now Research Director, Public Affairs, at Ipsos MORI


