I’ve always found Shaun Bailey underwhelming and this report in The FT earlier on this week came as no surprise.

Shaun Bailey, a former youth worker and one of the party’s leading black figures, was selected to take on Labour mayor Sadiq Khan two years ago, but has struggled to make headway.

The job of running the British capital city is seen as one of the top jobs in British politics, coming with a high profile and offering a launch pad to even bigger political roles. UK prime minister Boris Johnson held the post between 2008 and 2016.

Amid growing doubts over Mr Bailey’s ability to beat Mr Khan in the election — postponed a year to next May due to the coronavirus pandemic — several senior Conservative party figures have now told the Financial Times they would like to see an alternative candidate run.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Mr Bailey’s campaign admitted that it was “no secret” that “a very small number of people around the [Tory] party would have preferred someone more familiar”.

But the spokesperson added: “Nobody in the Conservative party is stupid enough to try to drop Shaun just when he has been landing blows on Sadiq Khan over his failures over TfL and public safety, and when our capital has an opportunity to elect its first black Mayor at a time when bringing people together has never been more important.”

Nevertheless, party figures said that in recent weeks, discreet conversations with Mr Javid about whether he would be interested in standing in the capital instead of Mr Bailey had taken place.

Mr Javid declined, according to those with knowledge of the situation. Both Number 10 Downing Street and a spokesperson for Mr Javid denied any approach was made.