Tories make slight recovery in Opinium voting intention but the contrast with a month ago is stark pic.twitter.com/wUUUcW1cF6— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) June 13, 2020
Tories make slight recovery in Opinium voting intention but the contrast with a month ago is stark pic.twitter.com/wUUUcW1cF6
Latest approval ratings from Opinium for the Observer have Johnson net MINUS 6 Starmer net PLUS 24So Boris a net 30% behind— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) June 13, 2020
Latest approval ratings from Opinium for the Observer have Johnson net MINUS 6 Starmer net PLUS 24So Boris a net 30% behind
politicalbetting.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
with "Neat!" theme.
Entries (RSS)
and Comments (RSS).