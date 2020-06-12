Starmer’s numbers are the best for an opposition leader since Blair

Today we heard something of a pulling rarity – a phone survey from Ipsos Mori – the first since March well before starmer became Labour leader. The firm is the only one still doing national phone political surveys which cost a huge amount more than online polling.

One of the things I love about them is that it has been going for so long and maintains records going back to before Mrs Thatcher became Prime Minister. The firm has a wonderful consistency in the questions it asks so we can examine historical trends – hence the chart above with data on opposition meaders going back 41 years.

Although Starmer has been doing well in just about all the leader ratings that have been published which has yet to be reflected in the voting intention polls. In the UK it is the voting numbers that have the biggest impact.

Mike Smithson



