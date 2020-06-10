

Boris-Keir

% thinking each is doing well/badly at their job



Boris Johnson as PM

Well: 43% (-14)

Badly: 50% (+15)



Keir Starmer as Labour leader

Well: 48% (+8)

Badly: 21% (+4)https://t.co/RasoGur7CW pic.twitter.com/Ms0oJGZR7I — YouGov (@YouGov) June 10, 2020

Another set of leader ratings has Johnson trailing a long way behind Starmer. The LAB leader has a net score (badly % deducted from Well %) of plus 27%. In the same poll with the same calculation Johnson is minus 7%. So that means a 34% net lead for Starmer.

This is in line with other leader recent leader rating polling which asked different questions. The YouGov one here was its traditional “is X doing well/badly?”

At the moment the Tories still have a lead, albeit much reduced, on voting intention. Unless the leadership numbers move then it should not be too long before we get the odd poll with the Tories behind – something that Tory MPs have not experienced for a very long time.

Mike Smithson



