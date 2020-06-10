However, not all metrics are created equal, and Labour still lags behind on competency. pic.twitter.com/6O1G0swS61 — Chris Curtis (@chriscurtis94) June 10, 2020

This looks quite interesting – trying to assess how the main two parties are viewed by looking at responses to the same series of YouGov questions over a period of time. This has been all dressed up and called the Valence Index.

No doubt we’ll see more of this in the coming months but it will be a long time before we can test this in a real election.

One thing that strikes me is that there are more don’t knows on Labour than the Tories that might skew this a touch. Thus on the competence question there were 74 responces for the Tories and 66 for LAB.

The strong or weak question is clearly going to be more helpful to the incumbent because it has the power to do things. Oppositions don’t and the next general election is due to take place on May 2nd 2024.

Mike Smithson



