It has been a remarkably good few days for Joe Biden in the White House race betting as can be seen in the chart above. He is now as strong a favourite as he ever has been with the money going on him and punters becoming more sceptical about the incumbent.

This has been a period, of course, which has been dominated by the huge demonstrations across America and even the world following the murder by the police of the unarmed man in Minnesota.

This has touched the African American consciousness in a way that no other event has in decades and has highlighted the very different standards many American police forces have when it comes to how they deal with black people compared with white people.

In Minnesota where the murder took place in full view of the cameras the authorities have gone so far as to dissolve the entire police force. The response from the White House has been as you would expect and Trump has managed to exacerbate a very dangerous situation.

I just wonder whether the demonstrations which in some cases have edged towards riots and looting will start to help the President

Mike Smithson



