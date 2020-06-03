

Boris-Keir

At noon in the Commons LAB leader Keir Starmer will face Johnson in the first PMQs since the story about the Cummings lockdown trip to Durham broke. This could be quite tricky for Johnson who has struggled when faced with the former DPP now Leader of the Opposition.

In the Guardian this morning he’s quoted as saying:

“We’ve called for an exit strategy. What we appear to have got is an exit without a strategy. We want to see society reopen, we want to see more children back at school, obviously people want to see their families and we want to see businesses open. “But like many people across the country, there is a growing concern the government is now winging it. At precisely the time when there should have been maximum trust in the government, confidence has collapsed,”

These are strong words and it will be interesting to see how the PM who beat Corbyn decisively at GE2019 fares against the current LAB leader.

Starmer who only came into the job two months ago put the blame for the fall in public trust on the “Cummings factor, the sense of one rule for them and one rule for everyone else”. The paper reports that he also attacked the “mismanagement” in the decision to lift shielding restrictions for 2.2m without advance notice for public health directors or GPs.

Although the voting polls continue to show Tory leads these are in marked contrast to the leader ratings where Starmer now has a big lead over Johnson.

Mike Smithson



