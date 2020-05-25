Inevitably the papers big story this lockdown bank holiday Monday is the decision by Johnson to retain Cummings in spite what appears to be a clear breach of the lockdown rules.

Tens of millions of people in the UK have had to make very difficult decisions in the face of the pandemic and the government’s lockdown that came in at the end of March. The polls suggest a compliance rate of 85-90% which is a big reason why the story of the PM’s top aide flouting the rules is so politically dangerous. This is not just a bubble story.

Today’s nationals have generally covered the non-sacking of Cummings in line with what you would expect. The big exception is the Daily Mail which has a longstanding reputation of getting it right with its audience.

The front page above is one of the harshest and it main editorial pulls no punches. Quite simply Boris has alienated the big circulation paper that you would most expect to back him.

Given the prominence it has given this the Mail is not going to let this one go.

I’ve got £50 on at Ladbrokes at 2/1 that Cummings won’t still be in his job at the end of the month. I haven’t written that bet off.

Mike Smithson



