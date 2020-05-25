Based on the betting, Cummings is now slightly more likely to survive in his job than before the press conference. pic.twitter.com/Pf2LijTbcc — Ladbrokes Politics (@LadPolitics) May 25, 2020

But what will the pollsters find?

I’d be very surprised if we see a poll tonight on the Cummings press conference but surely we will get something during the day time.

Although, as he set it out, Dom had understandable reasons for his approach it was very much out of line with what he should have been doing in late March and early April and what a big proportion of the population were doing. What I find really odd is neither he nor his wife appeared to have friends in London who could help them with their child.

That maybe so. The question is how this has gone down with the public and particularly readers of the Daily Mail. This is how it is reporting today’s development..

My guess is the betting markets have this right but who knows.

Mike Smithson



