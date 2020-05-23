Priti Patel yesterday: “We will not allow a small minority, a reckless minority to endanger us all so there will be penalties for those who break these mandatory measures.” What does “a source” have to say about this?— Lionel Barber (@lionelbarber) May 23, 2020
Some questions for journalists to ask at the 4pm briefing:Did the Cummings family stop at a service station or any other place for food, drink or loo break on their 250-mile journey? If so, where & is there CCTV footage showing how many people they possibly infected?— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 23, 2020
Don't you dare hide again today @BorisJohnson – front the daily briefing & tell the British public why it was one rule for them & another for your chief adviser. Or be damned by your cowardice.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 23, 2020
No 10 prepares to launch new ‘track and trace’ app, in latest effort to locate Boris Johnson.— Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) May 22, 2020
