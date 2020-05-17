Michelle Obama is now 10/1 to be the Democratic Vice Presidential nominee ? pic.twitter.com/hwzAJsPE0t — Ladbrokes Politics (@LadPolitics) May 9, 2020

If there’s one market that I usually avoid it is the Vice Presidential nominee markets, I couldn’t tip more rubbish if you give me a forklift truck and I’m not alone as punters are determined to give the politics team at Ladbrokes a very nice Christmas bonus by pushing the price of Michelle Obama as the Veep pick down to 10/1.

One of the reasons I avoid this market is that there’s a history of the successful candidate coming from nowhere, in recent times Sarah Palin, Paul Ryan, and Dick Cheney have come from nowhere to be the nominee, and four years ago it was the same with Mike Pence in this market as we can see in the below tweet. I think this happens because the Presidential nominee doesn’t want someone who will overshadow them at the bottom of the ticket so they go for someone a little bit more obscure.

Back at this stage of the 2016 election, Mike Pence had yet to get much of a mention as a possible VP candidate. pic.twitter.com/MeSermMp44 — Ladbrokes Politics (@LadPolitics) April 27, 2020

So my opinion this is one of those markets where the profits come from laying rather than backing, it is what I’m largely doing this time.

TSE



