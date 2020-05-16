Not much detail available yet from the Opinium poll for the Observer but what we do have is pretty devastating for the government.

On March 26th, just after the lockdown came in, the pollster that came out best at GE2019 found a net 43% in the government’s approval rating. Tonight’s poll has that down to a net minus 3. So overall a 45 point drop in seven weeks.

I’ve updated this to include the Opinium chart showing its trend.

Mike Smithson



