For me the big new of the day is that a local riverside cafe has opened for takeaway sales of coffee and I’m looking forward to joining the socially distanced queue in the morning. You can’t sit down, of course, but there are plenty of park benches nearby. This is one step back to normality.

Meanwhile there’s a good New York Times podcast which focuses on Britain’s individual approach to dealing with the crisis called “Boris Johnson’s change of heart”. It is interesting to hear an overseas view of the Boris/Dom strategy.

Mike Smithson



