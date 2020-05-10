According to euromomo's latest update on excess deaths England is the only country in Europe with “extremely high excess mortality". Most EU countries now down to “normal" levels, with exception of Netherlands, Belgium & Sweden pic.twitter.com/OOibmuPBIy— Ed Conway (@EdConwaySky) May 10, 2020
The BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg sets out the key points from Boris Johnson's address to the nation on his "conditional plan" to reopen societyhttps://t.co/hu38P3sMZ1 pic.twitter.com/x5bPM1ZDjg— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) May 10, 2020
