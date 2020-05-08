Although there has been no big breakthrough for LAB since double election loser Corbyn was replaced by Starmer a positive is that the party is now out of the 20s and the CON share is edging down.

Inevitably during a crisis like this one it is hard for the opposition leader to get a look in because just about the only story being covered by the national media has been the pandemic.

A worry for the Tories is the growing negative numbers that we are seeing on aspects of the government’s handling of the crisis and the impression of a lack of preparedness and ministers appearing to wing it day by day.

Normal politics won’t resume until life starts to get back to normal.

Mike Smithson



