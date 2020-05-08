« The polls aren’t moving but Labour shouldn’t be too concerned
The voting intention polls since LAB got its new leader

May 8th, 2020
Although there has been no big breakthrough for LAB since double election loser Corbyn was replaced by Starmer a positive is that the party is now out of the 20s and the CON share is edging down.

Inevitably during a crisis like this one it is hard for the opposition leader to get a look in because just about the only story being covered by the national media has been the pandemic.

A worry for the Tories is the growing negative numbers that we are seeing on aspects of the government’s handling of the crisis and the impression of a lack of preparedness and ministers appearing to wing it day by day.

Normal politics won’t resume until life starts to get back to normal.

Mike Smithson


