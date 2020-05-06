Boris is going to struggle dealing with the ever so polite but forensic StarmerMay 6th, 2020
Today the new Labour leader, Keir Starmer, faced Boris Johnson for the first time at PMQs. Last week the PM wasn’t there because of the birth of his new baby.
This was no ordinary session because clearly, the House was largely empty as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and some MPs were asking their questions by video links. It also came on a difficult day for the government as the UK became the top of the league table for the number of coronavirus deaths in Europe.
Starmer has a style that we have not seen before by any previous opposition leader in recent times. As you would expect from a former Director of Public Prosecutions he’s very much on top of his brief has all the facts at his fingertips, and was able to put the Johnson under quite a lot of pressure in a quiet and reasonable manner.
It’s going to take some time before the impact of Starmer will be seen by the general public but the signs from this morning should be quite concerning for the Conservatives and positive for LAB. I actually think that either Theresa May or David Cameron would be better dealing with the Starmer approach.