Labour leader Keir Starmer asks why coronavirus testing has fallen since 30 April



Boris Johnson says "capacity currently exceeds demand, we’re working on that… the ambition clearly is to get up to 200,000 a day by the end of this month"#PMQs https://t.co/HBfSPbDpCp pic.twitter.com/1W5JYwSgLV — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) May 6, 2020

This is like watching Bertie Wooster in the dock for stealing a policeman's helmet on Boat Race night — Michael Deacon (@MichaelPDeacon) May 6, 2020

Today the new Labour leader, Keir Starmer, faced Boris Johnson for the first time at PMQs. Last week the PM wasn’t there because of the birth of his new baby.

This was no ordinary session because clearly, the House was largely empty as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and some MPs were asking their questions by video links. It also came on a difficult day for the government as the UK became the top of the league table for the number of coronavirus deaths in Europe.

Starmer has a style that we have not seen before by any previous opposition leader in recent times. As you would expect from a former Director of Public Prosecutions he’s very much on top of his brief has all the facts at his fingertips, and was able to put the Johnson under quite a lot of pressure in a quiet and reasonable manner.

It’s going to take some time before the impact of Starmer will be seen by the general public but the signs from this morning should be quite concerning for the Conservatives and positive for LAB. I actually think that either Theresa May or David Cameron would be better dealing with the Starmer approach.

Mike Smithson



