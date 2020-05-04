We haven’t spent much time of late looking at some of the wacko things that Trump comes out with. The latest is an assertion that he has been treated worse than Abraham Lincoln. The obvious response is that Lincoln was murdered. What could be worse than that?

There’s little doubt that COVID-19 has had an enormous impact on the WH2020 race with primaries cancelled or postponed and the Democrats having to put back their convention till August. The impact on the country has been enormous with getting on for 70k people losing their lives. It is hard to see Trump’s sometimes controversial handling as being anything other than the central issue.

Mike Smithson



