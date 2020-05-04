A big thank to Marf for the above drawing which I think is a great visual representation of the lockdown.

Two weeks ago I reported here that the site’s main revenue sources, display advertising and affiliate income from bookmakers, had declined to almost a trickle and we were fast getting to a stage where my retirement pension was PB’s main revenue source.

You responded brilliantly with more than 200 PBers making donations. Hopefully this will take us through this difficult patch. Also it has been heart-warming and very encouraging to find out how much PB is valued.

I am pleased to report that a new site development is in the offing. An IPhone/Android version of the site is being worked upon which should make it much easier for those who follow PB on their mobiles. Hopefully this will also make the site more attractive to advertisers and provide longer term financial stability. This is just about the main technical development since PB started in March 2004.

Mike Smithson



