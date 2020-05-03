During this pandemic one of the most uplifting moments has been the now promoted Colonel Tom Moore raising millions for the NHS at age of 99 now 100. He’s been an inspiration to us all as evidenced by the thirty million plus pounds raised and him becoming the oldest person to feature in a UK number one single.

As noted above he’s been honoured with a promotion from captain to honorary colonel but I wonder if he’ll be awarded a knighthood. There’s certainly precedent, Ian Botham was awarded a knighthood for raising over ten million pounds for Leukemia research charities.

Ladbrokes are offering 5/6 on Colonel Moore being knighted before the end of 2021. Normally I avoid these specials markets because they are terrible value (and some won’t pay out for decades) but given the desire to cheer up the nation I’m going to back the 5/6 on it happening.

I’m fairly certain Boris Johnson and many others in the government and media will back Colonel Moore being knighted. With the Queen’s birthday honours due next month it is possible Colonel Moore might be honoured then, he more than deserves it.

TSE



