Which will be first to go negative?

As regular PBers will know I am a great fan of leader ratings as to pointers to political outcomes. At the last election in December Labour was always doomed while Corbyn struggled to get out of the worst set of ratings that any opposition leader has ever seen.

Now his successor is going through his honeymoon and is positive ratings which are far in excess what Corbyn achieved in his five and a half years in the job. But there are still a huge number of don’t knows on Starmer and it’s how they split in the coming months that will determine whether he will continue to stay in the green.

Johnson’s figures are extremely good and perhaps an indication that when the nation is going through a crisis and everybody’s having to do their bit there is a natural inclination to support the current regime. At the moment things look to be going really well.

If I come up as I expect, that is an Opinium poll tonight then there should be another set of Johnson and starmer numbers. I’d expect noth to be experiencing quite good positives.

Mike Smithson



