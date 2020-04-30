Social distancing – the price

There were some interesting posts on the overnight thread which perhaps should be given a wider audience. This from Cyclefree is one of the best and is on the impact of the the metres apart regime that all of us are having to handle.

No hugs, no kissing. No intimacy.

No quiet conversations or simply being close to someone.

No choirs, no theatres, no concerts or gigs, no dancing, no visits to the cinema.

No walks with friends, no group or communal activities of any kind.

No meals or drinks out, no inviting friends, old and new, round, no parties – whether planned or impromptu, no family gatherings or celebrations.

No holding my best friend’s newborn child, no christenings or weddings or even proper funeral services.

No religious services – and if you have faith these do provide comfort.

No sport, no trips out to museums, galleries, historic or architectural sites.

No exploration of this country – or others.

No public lectures or talks or debates.

No evening classes or learning with others.

No chance of meeting someone new.

No personal beauty or therapy services.

No learning a musical instrument with a teacher present.

No more dramas or films being made – not with real life human actors.

No getting on a train for a long cross or inter-country journey, staring out the window and wondering who’ll you meet. No getting on a boat sailing somewhere and seeing where it takes you.

No possibility of serendipity.

Just confinement in front of a screen. And when we’ve watched every cat video on YouTube what then? Life at a distance mediated by a screen or telephone is not real. It may be your sort of life. It’s not mine and I don’t think it’s my children’s either. If I wanted to live like Sister Wendy Beckett by myself in a caravan in the woods seeing no-one (and even she got out occasionally) or a Hannah Hauxwell on a remote cold Yorkshire farm, I’d have bloody chosen to do so. But I didn’t and don’t and I miss all these things. Above all I miss the possibility of deciding for myself what I want to do. I feel my horizons shrinking but my mind is not. I feel the gap between the possibilities which opened up and which now have closed.

Mike Smithson



