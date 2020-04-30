Boris Johnson promises austerity won't be part of coronavirus economic recovery planhttps://t.co/tzHRLqmxpq pic.twitter.com/U6sYyoMlyw— Mirror Politics (@MirrorPolitics) April 30, 2020
Sir Keir Starmer seems happy with the latest developments: pic.twitter.com/4oANwyml6F— William Kedjanyi (@KeejayOV2) April 30, 2020
This feels revealing. Boris Johnson defends his decision not to lock down earlier. ‘We took the right steps at the right time.’ Though he was not actually asked this. He was asked what lessons had been learned from fact UK has worst death rate in Europe pic.twitter.com/sOX0DVfm30— Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) April 30, 2020
