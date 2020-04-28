The above was painted by my daughter-in-law, Lucille Smithson, who is a professional portrait painter based in Los Angeles and is producing a number of works relating to the coronavirus pandemic. This is what she wrote about this painting:

This is Nicola and Gwen. Nicola is an advanced nurse practitioner on a #covid-19 ward in Edinburgh. Gwen who is her grandmother, tragically passed away on the same ward last month from coronavirus. Yvonne, Nicola’s mother, reached out to me here and asked me to paint her daughter and told me that Nicola was stoic about having to continue work on the ward maintaining that being where she is needed helping others in the same situation is what her grandmother would have wanted. I decided to paint both women as a way of honouring them for their family and thanking Nicola for the work she is doing for her country.