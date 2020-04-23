The big thing politically in the UK this week has been Starmer’s first time out at PMQs and this has got me pondering. We saw how Johnson’s deputy visibly relaxed yesterday after Starmer had ended his allocated six questions suggesting that this was quite an ordeal for the Foreign Secretary.

I just wonder how other recent Tory PMs would have coped. My guess is that TMay would have been less phased but that Cameron would have struggled. We’ll know in a few weeks how Boris deals with the new LOTO.

whatever we are in a new era,

Mike Smithson



