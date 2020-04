There’s a huge amount of doubt on whether the 100k a day testing target will be reached

How likely or unlikely do you think it is that the government will hit its target of testing 100,000 people per day for coronavirus by the end of the month? (YouGov)

Only a third intend to wear a face mask

Providing you are able to get one, do you intend on wearing a face mask in public once lockdown is lifted?

Mike Smithson