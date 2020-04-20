With Boris still convalescing after his bout of the virus there have been mixed messages over the weekend about what the government intends to do. First there were reports that we were going to see a partial return to the normal state over a period of months with primary schools going back in a fortnight being the first step. Then it was being briefed that we’d see a much bigger range of shops being allowed to remain open.

That has all come to an abrupt end following a report on the front page of The Times setting out what is the prime minister’s position. This does seem to differ somewhat with what senior cabinet colleagues have been telling the public.

Prime Minister Johnson, who won’t be back at work for a few weeks, has made it clear that there will be no early relaxation of these restrictions something that’s not going to make him popular in many parts or the country.

This debate is going to continue in private and in public over the next week and possibly months

Mike Smithson



