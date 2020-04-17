If it hadn’t been for CO-19 we would be just three weeks away from the local elections including the big one for Mayor or London. Those, of course, got postponed and there will be an even bigger range of elections taking place in May 2021.

In previous years the London Mayoral race has been a big betting event and the incument, Sadiq Khan, was the tight odds on favourite. My guess is that it will be the same in a year’s time

With the WH2020 nominee now looking almost certain for Biden one of the main active betting markets is on who will be on who he chooses as his running mate.

What we do know is that it will be a woman because Biden has made that commitment. California Senataor and former favourite for the nomination, Kamala Harris, heads the betting because Biden has mentioned her specicially.

I think there’s quite a case for Gretchen Whitmer – the Governor of Michgan who has had high profile arguments with Trump and is also in an absolutely must win state for the Democrats.

Another thought is Elizabeth Warren who might appeal more to former Bernie Sanders supporters 13% of whom at the moment say are not backing Biden.

Mike Smithson



