Easter holiday reporting effects have now been ironed out and here are the English death data by day of occurrence. pic.twitter.com/Sz7Hp0bUKc — David Paton (@cricketwyvern) April 15, 2020

A lot of questions have been raised about the daily death toll data that has been issued. A problem has been that it only included those who died in hospital.

The above table, based on day of death data, certainly points to the peak being reached a week ago. If that is the case then just perhaps we might have an indication that the corner has been turned which would be a major milestone.

This is one that we should watch. The Tweet is by an Economics Professor at Nottingham University.

Mike Smithson



