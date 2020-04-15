Latest England “day of death” data suggests the peak was a week agoApril 15th, 2020
A lot of questions have been raised about the daily death toll data that has been issued. A problem has been that it only included those who died in hospital.
The above table, based on day of death data, certainly points to the peak being reached a week ago. If that is the case then just perhaps we might have an indication that the corner has been turned which would be a major milestone.
This is one that we should watch. The Tweet is by an Economics Professor at Nottingham University.